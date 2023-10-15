View a previous report on the deadly shooting in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police continue to search for an Eastmoor murder suspect after 27 months of no leads.

On Monday, July 19, 2021, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of South Napoleon Avenue in Eastmoor. There, police found 29-year-old Tyler Ross suffering from a gunshot wound.

A Columbus Fire Department medical unit took Ross to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, but he was later pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m. An investigation revealed that Ross and an unknown man were arguing in Ross’ residence before shots were fired. The suspect fled the scene.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person responsible for Ross’ death. Those with information can call Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and submit your tip.