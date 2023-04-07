COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is welcoming the spring season with “egg-streme” fun at this weekend’s Eggs, Paws and Claws celebration.

At the two-day, Kroger-sponsored event that kicks off Friday, visitors to the Zoo can snap a photo with the Easter Bunny, hunt for hidden eggs and even watch their favorite animals do the same. A musical celebration and meet-and-greets with the Zoo’s staff to learn more about the animals are also on the itinerary.

Eggs, Paws and Claws will be open to guests from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information about the events — and to reserve a spot with the Easter Bunny — visit the Zoo’s website.

The Zoo is located at 4850 W. Powell Road in Powell, Ohio.