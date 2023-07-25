Richard L. Schoonover, 49, has been arrested in connection with a July 25 incident that left 52-year-old Robert J. Lester dead.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man will serve over a decade in jail after a Franklin County Common Pleas judge handed down a ruling for the murder on the east side of Columbus one year ago.

Richard Schoonover, 49, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for killing 52-year-old Robert Lester on July 25, 2022. Lester was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a parking lot at the Livingston Market in the Driving Park neighborhood.

Police determined that Lester was shot near the 100 block of South Richardson Avenue in the Hilltop and that a second victim drove Lester approximately five miles to the market. Police also believe Lester may have attempted to purchase marijuana using a fake $100 bill.

Schoonover was arrested on August 4 of last year and held without bond. In addition to the 13-year-sentence, for which he earned one year of jail-time credit, he received a post-release-control period of 2-5 years.