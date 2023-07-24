COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus grocery store that has been in an eastside community for 100 years has been destroyed.

At about 2:45 a.m. Monday morning, emergency crews were called to Jequeta #2 grocery store at 786 East Whittier Street. According to the fire chief on the scene, heavy damage had already been sustained to the community grocery store, and the Columbus Fire Department went into a defensive mode to try to contain the fire so it would not spread to other properties.

The fire is being called “stubborn” because it has one roof built on top of another and the fire is trapped in between the two. The CFD said an auto body store next door has not been damaged.

No one was injured in the blaze, which has completely destroyed the store. The grocery store, which had been a staple of the Southern Orchards community for approximately 100 years, had been under the name Jaqueta #2 for the past 30 years.