COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after a shooting in east Columbus on Wednesday.

Authorities responded to the 1400 block of South Hamilton Road at about 1:52 p.m. on Wednesday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One person was transported to Mount Carmel East hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they were pronounced dead at 2:27 p.m.

Authorities have not released information on a possible suspect.