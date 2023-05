an ambulance racing through the rain on a stormy night with motion blur (NO SHARP FOCUS DUE TO RAIN) with reflections in the road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in east Columbus on Friday night.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Eton Grove at 9:05 p.m. on Friday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Responding crews transported one person to Grant Medical Center.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and NBC4 will provide updates as they become available.