East Columbus shooting leaves one person in critical condition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating an east Columbus shooting that sent one person to the hospital.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:40 p.m., Tuesday, officers were called to a home in the 3000 block of Astor Avenue where they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot several times.  

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, but police say he is expected to survive his injuries.  

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. 

