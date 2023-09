COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after a shooting in east Columbus on Saturday.

Authorities responded to the 600 block of South 22nd Street at 12:09 p.m. on Saturday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One person found suffering from a gunshot wound was transported to Grant Medical Center in serious condition and pronounced dead at 1 p.m.

Suspect information is unavailable at this time, police said.