COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman’s murder that occurred while she was dancing in a parking lot with friends remains unsolved nearly 3 1/2 years later.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers and Columbus police are seeking help in solving the murder of Kaykimia Ruffin, who was shot and killed on June 1, 2020. Ruffin and a group of friends were reportedly dancing together in a parking lot off the 1900 block of Maryland Avenue in the Eastgate neighborhood.

Area surveillance cameras captured images of a gold sedan, which was seen on the street just prior to the shooting. Police said the camera revealed that the vehicle stopped on Maryland Avenue, where two people got out of the car. The car then turned around to face west, shots were fired, and the two got back in the car, which then fled the scene.

Police do not believe that Ruffin was the intended target but another individual who was close by.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers seek answers to three-year-old drive-by shooting. (Courtesy/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip.