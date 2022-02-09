COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An apartment complex on the east side of Columbus has been hit with a preliminary injunction by the city, giving the owners a list of requirements to protect residents.

The owners of Latitude Five25, located on Sawyer Boulevard, are being required by the city to have constant security on the premises after the city said Columbus police have responded to more than 1,000 service calls in two years.

In addition, the owners, Paxe Latitude, must respond to maintenance requests within 24 hours, address emergency violations in both apartments and common areas within 36 hours, and take care of non-emergency violations within 14 days.

According to City of Columbus Attorney Zach Klein, between Jan. 7, 2020, and Jan. 6, 2022, police officers responded to calls of shots fired, shootings, overdoses, drugs, domestic violence, assaults, and fights at the complex.

A press release from Klein’s office also states the city’s code enforcement department has received complaints from tenants about unsafe and unsanitary conditions, insect infestations, and maintenance requests not being addressed.

“Columbus residents entering into a lease agreement should not have to worry if their landlords will complete routine maintenance and ensure safe, sanitary living conditions,” Klein said in the release. “Residents of Latitude Five25 have suffered for too long. That’s why we’re taking aggressive action to target violent crime and ensure safety and sanitary conditions to improve the quality of life for every resident.”