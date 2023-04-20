COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Communities and organizations across central Ohio are hosting events and volunteer opportunities in celebration of Earth Day this weekend. Find an opportunity near you below.

Electronic Recycling Drive: April 21

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is partnering with Accurate IT Services to host an electronic recycling drive in celebration of Earth Day. Instead of sending your old electronics to the landfill you can drop them off so that they can be properly recycled and repurposed.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium – 4850 W. Powell Rd. Details. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

Community Planting in Dublin: April 22

Volunteers will assist in planting projects designed to represent historical periods as far back as 2,000 years ago and work to remove invasive plants around the creek.

Ferris Wright Park – 4400 Emerald Pkway. Details. 9 a.m. to noon.

Alum Creek Campground Cleanup and Tree Planting: April 22

Help the Ohio Department of Natural Resources clean up the campground, the camp trails and plant tree seedlings.

Campground Amphitheatre – 2911 S. Old State Rd. Details. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Seed Bombs at Hocking Hills: April 22

Create seed bombs, small balls of shredded paper with seeds added good for planting out large garden areas at one time, to encourage wildflower growth.

Old Man’s Cave Visitor Center – 19988 OH-664 Scenic. Details. 10 to 11 a.m.

(Courtesy Photo/Seeds of Caring)

Green Bexley Celebration: April 22

The event will have hands-on activities for families, and will be an opportunity to learn more about taking care of our planet and arboretum.

Schneider Park – 2130 Astor Ave. Details. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(Courtesy Photo/Green Bexley)

Seeds of Caring’s Earth Day Celebration: April 22

Families will be participating in multiple indoor and outdoor projects, including art exhibits, wildflower seed balls, bird feeders, tree planting, learning about composting and renewable energy, upcycling activities, a scavenger hunt, inspecting beehives and more. Eight nonprofit partners will be onsite to educate kids on a variety of environmental stewardship actions.

Grange Insurance Audubon Center – 505 W. Whittier St. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Earth Day Celebration at Lynd’s Fruit Farm: April 22

Celebrate Earth Day with Lynd’s as the fruit farm will have folks on hand to help visitors with natives gardening and have fruit trees available for purchase. Kids can make and fly their own kites and Barefoot McCoy will be performing from 11 am. to 2 p.m. Schmidts Food Truck will be there during the morning and early afternoon.

Lynd’s Fruit Farm – 9399 Morse Rd. Details. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Earth Day Columbus: April 22

This family-friendly event will feature local music, fun activities for children and adults, food, and drinks from a diverse array of vendors.

Genoa Park – 303 W. Broad St. Details. Noon to 9 p.m.

Northstar Café and Brassica: April 22

Northstar locations will begin serving free burgers beginning at 3 p.m. Brassica restaurants will begin serving free falafel sandwiches at 11 a.m. While supplies last.

Northstar locations. Brassica locations. Details.

Earth Day Weekend at the Columbus Zoo: April 22 and 23

This two-day event will feature live entertainment, activity booths hosted by local environmentally focused organizations, character ambassador meet and greets and more.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium – 4850 W. Powell Rd. Details. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)