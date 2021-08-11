Arrest made in shooting that left one dead during party in February

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 17-year-old has been charged with killing a man during a party that erupted into an argument, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police arrested Nuur Ali Hassan early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene around 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 21, where they found 27-year-old Josie Papay Kamara suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported Kamara to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:03 a.m.

Kamara’s death marked the 31st homicide in Columbus for 2021.