COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Eagles will be stopping in Columbus during their upcoming tour.

The Eagles’ “Hotel California” tour, featuring Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill, will be coming to Nationwide Arena, April 19.

The concert will also feature an orchestra and choir as well as “Hotel California” in its entirety followed by a set of the band’s greatest hits.

Tickets go on sale January 14, at 10 a.m.

Check Eagles.com for complete tour and ticket information.