COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus will be honoring a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Wednesday afternoon in the arena district.

Joe Walsh, the guitarist of the Eagles, will be celebrated in an event hosted by the City of Columbus and the Columbus Music Commission at 1 p.m on the corner of Front Street and Nationwide Boulevard. You can watch the ceremony live in the video player above.

Walsh will receive a city proclamation and a ceremonial street naming. The 74-year-old lived in Columbus for a number of years, considering it his hometown, before becoming a multi-Grammy-winning musician.

He will be performing in Columbus on Sunday at Nationwide Arena for his VetsAid concert that will feature an all-Ohio lineup with a reunited James Gang, Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys, and The Breeders. Concert proceeds will go directly to Ohio veterans’ charities.

He has won five Grammy Awards, all with the Eagles, including Record of the Year in 1977 for the band’s megahit “Hotel California.” He also released 12 solo albums and is a Kennedy Center Honor recipient.

Walsh was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the Eagles in 1998.