E. 26th Avenue shooting sends teen to the hospital in serious condition

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Police are investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of E. 26th Avenue.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to the location around 10:44 p.m., Thursday on the report of a shooting. While enroute to the reported shooting, two ShotSpotter alerts indicated there were several gunshots in the same area.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 14-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for emergency surgery. Police say he is expected to survive his injuries.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.