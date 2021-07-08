E. 26th Avenue shooting sends teen to the hospital in serious condition

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Police are investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of E. 26th Avenue.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to the location around 10:44 p.m., Thursday on the report of a shooting. While enroute to the reported shooting, two ShotSpotter alerts indicated there were several gunshots in the same area.  

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 14-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.  

The victim was taken to an area hospital for emergency surgery. Police say he is expected to survive his injuries.  

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Parents present critical race theory concerns during public comment at local school board meeting

Gunshot victim goes to Nationwide Children's Hospital, reports shooting

Columbus to resume utility shutoffs

Home title theft

Ohio State lacrosse player uses large social media following to capitalize on NIL era

Vaccination rate dropping

More Local News