COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Duran Duran and Lorde are among the artists coming to Columbus for the “WonderBus” music and arts festival late this summer.

The “WonderBus” music and arts festival is scheduled to take place Aug. 26-28 at the Lawn at CAS. The event is considered the sister festival to “WonderStruck” in Cleveland and “WonderRoad” in Indianapolis.

Duran Duran will headline the festival on Aug. 26, with Lorde on Aug. 27, and The Lumineers on Aug. 28. This is the first time Duran Duran has been in Columbus since 2008 and their first time in Ohio in 10 years. With the inclusion of the Friday night concerts, this will be the first time the event is held over three days.

Other performances during the three-day event will include the Canons, Daisy the Great, Tayls, Coin, Cautious Clay, Max, The Knocks, Almost Monday, Chloe Lilac, Rebounder, 90’s Kids, Argonaut, Wasp, Hembree, .wavrunner, Cousin Simple, Day Tvvo, Young the Giant, James Bay, Beach Bunny, Meg Myers, Neal Francis, Morgxn, Mills, Noah Chenfeld, Little Image, Madeline the Person, Transviolet, Detention, Phangs, The Orphan Poet.

“Every year WonderBus gets better and better,” said Columbus business leader Rick Milenthal. “And now, with the support of CAS, we have a special added Friday night. This is great for the city, for music and for this very important cause.”

A share of the proceeds from the festival will benefit The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Health and Nationwide Children’s Hospital and On Our Sleeves, The Movement for Children’s Mental Health.

“CAS is proud to welcome back WonderBus this summer to The Lawn at CAS. We are also excited to support a Friday evening experience with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee, Duran Duran and more,” commented Dr. Michael Dennis, vice president of CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society. “WonderBus is not only an amazing music festival, it is a platform to talk about mental health and provide all of us with hope and resilience.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Feb. 26 at WonderBusfest.com and SeeTickets.us.