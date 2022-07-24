COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Five months later and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, but two musicians from Ohio are working to help all they can.

The duo is set to perform a benefit concert in Columbus called From Ohio, With Love as part of a series of concerts they’ve been holding to raise funds for Ukraine.

So far, the group has raised $55,000 and is hoping to add to that amount Sunday, with the goal of hitting $100,000 by the end of the summer.

All of the money Brett Hill and Benya Stewart are raising is going to medical supplies for Ukraine.

Some of the soldiers who have received their supplies have signed a Ukrainian flag and sent it to the musicians.

Hill and Stewart, who will perform at Natalie’s Grandview location Sunday, first started their concert series back in February just two days after the war started.

The two have played with Ukrainian musicians and feel like this is the best way they can help.

“We have a very personal relationship with Ukraine,” Hill said. “It’s been something we’ve been developing for the past three years and so we’ve spent a lot of time over there. We’ve got a lot of friends that we just want to be able to support.”

“Everyone, when the war started, wanted to do something and we had just had a very unique opportunity to step up and organize something based around music and Ukrainian culture,” Stewart said.

Sunday’s concert starts at 8 p.m. For more information, and to donate if you can’t make it to Sunday’s show, click here.