COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Popstar Dua Lipa will be making a stop in Columbus in early 2022.

Lipa will be performing at the Schottenstein Center, February 26 as part of her Future Nostalgia tour.

It will be Lipa’s only stop in Ohio during the North American leg of the tour.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 17 at noon at Ticketmaster.com.