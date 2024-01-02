COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With 2024 officially underway, many are looking to change habits and that may mean cutting back on alcohol.

“Dry January” is a term coined by a UK based organization and is now recognized worldwide as a time to abstain from alcohol all 31 days of the month.

“Every year, I’ve gotten a call from an individual hey you know what, I think I want to go clean, and I want to use dry January as a launch pad,” Oyauma Garrison, CEO of Maryhaven, said. “We know that it takes over 20 days before something truly becomes a habit and I think this just becomes another catalyst for most because it’s new year, it’s resolution time, it’s when people are thinking about fitness and their physical health and their mental health.”

Garrison said some of the changes you feel are almost immediate after saying no to that cocktail or glass of wine, a sentiment researchers at the Cleveland Clinic agree with. Those changes can include an improved mood, better energy levels, and improved sleep.

Maryhaven advises that any decisions that involve making a change related to your health should be discussed with your doctor.

“Anytime we are talking about alcohol use specifically and going completely cold turkey, you want to talk to a medical professional,” Ryan Pickut, Maryhaven clinical director, said. “If you have a primary care doctor, you would want to talk to them; the same if you were going to start a diet, so to speak.”

Pickut said it is important to take things one day at a time but be aware if you are showing signs of dependence. Those signs include being unable to limit your alcohol intake or continue consuming alcohol despite it causing physical, social or work-related problems.