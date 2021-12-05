COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a crash that left one person injured in the city’s Short North neighborhood.

Around 4:30 Sunday morning, police responded to the intersection of North High Street and Poplar Avenue, and they found a car flipped over with a person trapped inside.

Crews worked to extract the driver, who was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in Columbus in stable condition. Police said alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Cleanup of the scene began about an hour later. Photos show some apparent damage to parking meters, but it’s unclear if any nearby businesses were damaged.