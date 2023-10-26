COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and several places across central Ohio are providing drop-off events and locations for those wanting to get rid of their unwanted medication.

Held by the Drug Enforcement Agency twice a year, collection areas are helping those in the community who want to safely dispose of their prescription medicine that is not being used. Many local stores, pharmacies, police departments and more will have areas open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dr. Mysheika Roberts with Columbus Public Health said events like Drug Take Back Day are important by making sure unused medication stays away from those who don’t need it.

“You could have youth or young adults in your house that want to experiment and they could take the drugs themselves, they could share them with friends and family or even sell them,” Roberts said. “Although they seem innocent to you because you aren’t using them, they could really find themselves in the hands of the wrong person at the wrong time.”

Locations will accept unused pills, while other drop-off spots may take and dispose of liquids, gels and patches. Some locations including Kroger are only accepting unwanted medication outside of stores.

Along with the event, Columbus Public Health will also be providing Narcan, COVID-19 test kits and free flu shots for anyone wanting to get vaccinated.

Below is a map with several drop-off locations participating in Drug Take Back Day.

To find additional drop-off locations, click here.

If you or someone you love is struggling with addiction, help is available.