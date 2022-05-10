COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say multiple drivers of ATVs and dirt bikes were arrested and several of the motorbikes were impounded during a weekend operation.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, because of complaints surrounding ATVs and dirt bikes, law enforcement officials executed “Operation Wheels Down” on Saturday that resulted in:

11 people were arrested or summonsed (Charges include No Operators License, OVI, Reckless Operation, Failure to Comply).

2 Addition traffic citations were issued

2 of the arrests included Felony Charges (1 Aggravated Possession of Drugs & 1 Carrying a Concealed Weapon)

1 firearm was recovered (the firearm that was recovered was stolen)

1 of the individuals arrested was a wanted felon (Receiving Stolen Property, Obstructing, & Failure to Comply).

One of the individuals arrested was missing person from a nearby county in Ohio

9 ATVs / dirt bikes were impounded and held as evidence

“Throughout these operations, we will continue to address complaints and also gather video evidence of individuals engaging in criminal offenses. We will be investigating these offenses and will ask the community to help us identify those individuals that have been lawlessly putting everyone at risk on the road and in our neighborhoods,” police stated in a release.

Similar operations are expected to take place during the summer, according to police.