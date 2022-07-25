COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a four-vehicle crash in South Linden where the driver at-fault ran away from the scene.

At 9:24 p.m. on Thursday, a white Mitsubishi Galant rear-ended two cars, a Hyundai and Nissan, going north on Cleveland Avenue approaching East 15th Avenue, according to police.

Police say the impact of that collision caused the Nissan to veer into the southbound lanes of Cleveland Ave. and a motorcycle going that direction hit the Nissan.

The motorcyclist was injured and taken to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries. Police say the motorcyclist is recovering.

After the crash, the driver of the Mitsubishi abandoned the car and ran away on foot from the scene, per police.

Anyone with information on that driver is asked to contact Columbus Police’s Accident Investigation Unit at 614-645-4767 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.