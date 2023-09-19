COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after driving a semi truck that overturned on a Columbus highway on the city’s southwest side.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office states at around 7 a.m., a semi truck overturned in the median on Interstate 270 eastbound near the ramp of Interstate 71. An update sent at 8:43 a.m. said the driver of the semi has been taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

One lane has been opened as of 9:30 a.m. on I-270 east, per the FCSO. All traffic on I-270 east in that area is being diverted to I-71 south.

