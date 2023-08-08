COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A transit bus in the South Linden neighborhood of Columbus was hit by gunfire Tuesday afternoon, sending the driver to the hospital.

Columbus police said a Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) bus was hit by gunfire Tuesday near the intersection of East 20th Avenue and Hamilton Avenue at approximately 4:43 p.m. A COTA representative said at least one bullet hit the windshield.

Police at the scene said between 30 and 40 shots were fired, but it’s not clear what the shooting was related to.

Police said the driver was not shot but was hit by glass. The driver was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in a stable condition. No other injuries are reported.

Columbus police had not shared information on a suspect as of 7 p.m., but several officers including SWAT were on the scene.