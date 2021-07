COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A car drove into a daycare in the Hilltop neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The only injury reported was to the driver of the car, who was taken to a hospital.

Fire department personnel were called to the scene, in the 3000 block of Sullivant Avenue, about 1:50 p.m. Friday.

As of 2:45 p.m., the car was still completely inside the building.