Scene of a shooting on the 1300 block of Indianola Avenue on June 28.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police provided an update Tuesday on a shooting in late June where a man was found critically injured inside a vehicle that had crashed into a home near Weinland Park.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called at about 8:09 p.m., June 28, to the area of East 7th Avenue and Indianola Avenue on the report of a shooting. When officers got there, they found 23-year-old Joshua Jones suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, sitting inside a vehicle that had crashed into a residence.

Jones was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where he died the next day.

After investigating, police say Jones was inside his vehicle when he was confronted by a 22-year-old male suspect and another person before the shooting occurred. After being shot, Jones attempted to drive away but crashed his vehicle because of his injuries, according to police.

Police continue to investigate and asked anyone with information to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.