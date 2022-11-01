BLACKLICK, Ohio (WCMH) — A semi-truck driver is dead after a crash in Blacklick late Tuesday morning.

At approximately 11:56 a.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash in the area of the 7700 block of East Broad Street.

The sheriff’s office said a 2017 Peterbilt truck was driving west on East Broad Street when it crossed into the same lane as a 2015 Honda Civic, hitting the car and pushing it off the north side of the road. The truck continued traveling west, ran off the road, and hit a tree.

Two people in the Civic were taken to Mt. Carmel East hospital for minor injuries and were listed in stable condition.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:01 p.m.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, Columbus police and Columbus fire responded to the scene.