COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a person is dead after a crash in southwest Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:36 p.m., Wednesday, a black Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound in the 1600 block of River Bend Road when the truck hit a mailbox and a road sign before coming to rest against a parked vehicle.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to Grant Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.