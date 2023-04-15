COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person is in critical condition after a one-car crash on Interstate 270 Saturday afternoon.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at approximately 2:16 p.m. in the area of I-270 northbound and the Agler Road overpass.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 2008 Nissan Altima was driving north on I-270 in the right lane of the Easton access lanes when the driver lost control of the car. The Altima then drove into the left-hand lane, through a ditch, and then hit the bridge support, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. The driver was the only person in the car.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, the Columbus Division of Fire responded to the scene.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash and asks anyone with any information to call 614-525-6113.