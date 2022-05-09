COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The driver of a Tesla that crashed into the Greater Columbus Convention Center last week told police the vehicle lost control of its brakes.

According to a Columbus police accident report, the driver has been cited for failure to control.

The car, a 2020 Tesla Model S, is owned by Columbus Green Cabs Inc.

The driver told police that on May 4 at approximately 12:30 p.m., he was driving on SR-315 when he lost control of his brakes and exited onto Neil Avenue traveling at approximately 70 miles per hour, the report states. The Tesla then drove through a red light at Vine Street and North High Street and ran into the Columbus Convention Center.

Three witnesses at the scene told police they saw the car appear to speed up in order to make it through a yellow traffic light and not appear to slow down before hitting the building, the report said.

A spokesperson for the convention center said the crash caused between $250,000 and $350,000 worth of damage to both the interior and exterior of the building, including drywall, the sprinkler system, power lines, carpeting, and wall coverings.