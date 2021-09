COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man has died following a drive-by shooting near Courtright Rd. and Petzinger Court.

Police were called to Mount Carmel East Thursday at 4:52 p.m. on the report of a patient with a gunshot wound.

They say 27-year old Malik Price, who had been driven to the hospital after being shot, was pronounced dead at 5:45 p.m.

Price was a passenger in a vehicle that was shot at by occupants in another car, according to police. They continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.