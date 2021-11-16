COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A young girl was hospitalized after a shooting in southeast Columbus, early Tuesday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 12:49 a.m., officers were called to the 2800 block of Fleet Road on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found several shell casings on the sidewalk and the home had multiple bullet strikes to the front.

Police say a 9-year-old girl inside the home was injured with a gunshot wound to the stomach. She was taken to an area hospital where she is expected to survive.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.