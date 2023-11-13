A previous report can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Superstar hip-hop rapper Drake has a new date set for a Columbus concert and added a second one after a plethora of reschedules.

Drake will now perform at The Schottenstein Center on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21 with special guest J. Cole. Tickets for the shows will go on-sale on Friday at 11 a.m. For information on tickets, click here.

Originally, Drake announced he would perform twice at The Schottenstein Center with shows on July 1 and 2 with 21 Savage as the guest artist. After his July 2 concert was canceled in May due to a scheduling conflict, his July 1 show was rescheduled for Oct. 9. In September, Ticketmaster listed the Oct. 9 show as postponed with no date or time listed.

He did add a new concert date in Cleveland that will be on Feb. 24 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. His concerts in Denver, New Orleans, and Nashville also had multiple postponements but now have new dates in 2024 along with additional shows for some of those cities.

Drake last performed in Columbus in 2016, and it is his first tour since headlining the “Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour” in 2018. Since then, Drake has released four albums, including his most recent “Her Loss” in collaboration with 21 Savage, a 2020 Grammy winner for Best Rap Song, who will join Drake for the entire tour.