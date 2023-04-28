For a previous report on this story view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Four-time Grammy award winning and multi-platinum selling artist Drake recently announced 12 new dates and locations across the country, including Columbus. Make it 13.

On Saturday, July 1, Drake will perform in Columbus, Ohio at the Jerome Schottenstein Center with special guest 21 Savage, for Drake’s 2023 “It’s All A Blur” tour. Drake announced he is adding a second show, to be performed on July 2.

Drake last performed in Columbus in 2016 and it is his first tour since headlining the “Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour” in 2018. Since then, Drake has released four albums, including his most recent Her Loss in collaboration with 21 Savage, a 2020 Grammy winner for Best Rap Song, who will join Drake for the entire tour.

Drake’s “It’s All A Blur” 2023 tour is coming to Columbus this summer. (Courtesy/Live Nation)

Columbus will be Drake’s only stop in Ohio but he’ll have other stops in the Midwest with two shows in both Chicago and Detroit.

Tickets going on sale to the public on Friday, April 28 at 12 p.m. For ticket information, visit Ticketmaster.com.