COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Four-time Grammy award winning and multi-platinum selling artist Drake announced 12 new dates and locations across the country for his 2023 “It’s All A Blur” tour. One of them will be in the Buckeye State.

On Saturday, July 1, Drake will perform in Columbus, Ohio at the Jerome Schottenstein Center with special guest 21 Savage, who won a Grammy in 2020 for Best Rap Song.

Drake last performed in Columbus in 2016 and it is his first tour since headlining the “Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour” in 2018. Since then, Drake has released four albums, including his most recent Her Loss in collaboration with 21 Savage, who will be joining Drake for the entire tour.

Columbus will be Drake’s only stop in Ohio but he’ll have other stops in the Midwest with two shows in both Chicago and Detroit.

Presales begin April 26 and April 27, with tickets going on sale to the public on Friday, April 28 at 12 p.m. For ticket information, visit Ticketmaster.com.

Drake’s “It’s All A Blur” 2023 tour is coming to Columbus this summer. (Courtesy/Live Nation)