COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A motion hearing in the criminal case against Dr. William Husel, who is facing 25 counts of murder, has been postponed.

The office of Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Michael Holbrook said Friday that the hearing, set for Tuesday, has been rescheduled for Dec. 1-3. No reason was given.

Husel, who formerly worked in the Mount Carmel Health System, is accused of ordering fatal doses of pain medicine for more than two dozen patients.

In 2019, Husel pleaded not guilty in one of the biggest cases of its kind ever brought against a U.S. health care professional. He was charged only in cases involving 500 to 2,000 micrograms of the painkiller fentanyl – doses so unusually large that prosecutors said it indicated an intent to kill.

Lawsuits settled by Mount Carmel Health System have reached more than $16.7 million.

Husel contends he was providing comfort care to dying patients, not trying to kill them.

A trial date has been set for Feb. 14.