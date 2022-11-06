COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 50 veterans were honored in Columbus as part of the Ford Oval of Honor event Sunday.

It was the fifth year for the event and NBC4 is a proud sponsor. Days before Veterans Day, current military service members, veterans, and their families all came together at the National Veterans Memorial Museum.

Steve and Cindy Koenig both served in the United States Army and were some of the Oval nominees. The Koenigs were there for some of America’s darkest times.

“I was at the Pentagon on 9/11,” said Cindy Koenig. She explained why this event means so much. “It always touches that deep part of yourself, talking about your service, the service of others, it brings a tear to my eye,” she said.

The keynote speaker was Retired U.S. Army 4-star Gen. Steven Lyons. Lyons was the 13th Commander of the U.S. Army Transportation and was recently named by the White House to become the new Supply Chain Envoy to address the nation’s supply chain dilemma.

He spoke on the importance of Veterans Day and why we pause to remember those who served.

Honoree recipients now total more than 300 veterans and have included a Doolittle Raider, a defender of Pearl Harbor, six D-Day invaders of Normandy, four Tuskegee Airmen, nine “Hanoi Hilton” Vietnam POWs, and eight individuals who have already received our nation’s highest recognition — the Congressional Medal of Honor.