COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dozens of cars were broken into in an apparent smash-and-grab north of Downtown Columbus early Friday morning.

Columbus police were called to the 300 block of East Second Avenue in the Italian Village neighborhood where several car windows were smashed out. A witness told police someone was breaking into cars at around 3:15 a.m.

No one was reportedly injured during the smash-and-grab, which included at least 30 cars vandalized in and around the Station 324 Apartment complex.

Police have not released any suspect information as of 5:30 a.m.

Dozens of cars vandalized in apparent smash-and-grab in Italian Village. (NBC4/El Jay)