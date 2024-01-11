COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dozens of cars were broken into last night in the Italian Village. Several had their windows smashed out and residents said they’re fed up.

The unusual thing about this case is that, of the people NBC4 spoke with, they said nothing is missing. That makes this all the more frustrating for these victims. They and local business owners here agree, more needs to be done to prevent this from happening again.

“It’s frustrating because day to day I make sure that I get everything out of my car, even hand-sanitizer. I can’t keep anything in there because you know that someone’s looking,” said Hailee Distel.

Residents we spoke to all said the same thing: they don’t leave anything valuable in their cars.

“I try very hard and then to come out, to go to work and to see my car broken into, nothing taken, and they even messed up the glass on the outside and put a dent in the door. That’s very frustrating,” said Distel.

The next morning, victims are left to clean up the mess.

“I got to figure out how to rework the rest of my day around it with work and all that and figure out how to get it fixed in a timely manner. So, yeah, it’s a problem I didn’t need today, but it’s going to be alright,” said Devon Stith.

“To, you know, find the money to get through with that and take time out of my work day and even my dad sent someone here to help me. So, that takes time out of his work day. So yeah, it’s very frustrating,” said Distel.

Ring camera footage sent to us from a viewer shows the vandals shining flashlights into cars. You can even hear a window being smashed.

We reached out to the district manager of the apartment complex that was hit Wednesday night. He sent us a statement that reads in part: “My onsite team has placed additional measures in place to increase our efforts but we can’t combat these issues alone… We have already initiated a call for action to Councilmember Emmanuel Remy, chair of public safety and Councilmember Shayla Favor… We urge the City of Columbus, City Council and Columbus Police Department to take immediate and effective actions in response to this situation.”

This seems to be a recurring event. Just last month, NBC4 reported that there were at least thirty cars vandalized at another complex in the Italian Village.

“I wish there were some more lights out here or something to maybe deter them, but where else are you going to go in Columbus that’s safe,” said Distel.

NBC4 reached out to Columbus police for comment but have yet to hear back.