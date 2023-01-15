COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two teenage boys have been arrested following a Saturday evening fight at Easton Town Center that police say involved dozens of juveniles.

According to Columbus police, officers went to the mall just before 8:45 p.m. after calls reporting a large fight on the first floor. Security at Easton alongside special duty police officers observed between “40-50 juveniles” in a fight, including two 17-year-old boys who police say were fighting the most aggressively.

Both teens were placed under arrest for aggravated riot with an additional charge of concealed carry violation. CPD say that both boys were carrying fully loaded handguns that they concealed and are currently in the Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact CPD at 614-645-3689 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.