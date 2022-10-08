COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dozens of women took part in an event Saturday to promote a healthy lifestyle all while having some fun.

It was a ride for health, racial equality, and womanhood as Women’s Freedom Ride614 was held in partnership with Uplift Her and The African American Male Wellness Agency, with the idea to get more people access to medical care and to get them moving.

Saturday marked the second year for the ride, which started in 2020 in response to the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Organizers said it was their way to come together as a community and turn a tragedy into a positive.

The ride was preceded by health screenings to check common health concerns in women.

