COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for two suspects after a hit-skip involving a semi-truck and a stolen SUV injured at least one person in Downtown, Columbus.

The crash occurred early Wednesday morning, when police say a semi-truck collided with KIA at 4:13 a.m. on the Interstate 70 East to Interstate 71 North exit ramp. Two suspects from the SUV reportedly ran from the scene post-collision.

Columbus police are searching for two suspects after a hit-skip on the I70 East, I71 North exit ramp in Downtown, Columbus. (Courtesy/Ohio Department of Transportation)

Crews were investigating the scene on the exit ramp where a badly damaged KIA the semi-truck have been cleared from the area. One person was taken to an area hospital in stable condition and two suspects are on the run. Police say the KIA was stolen.

The exit ramp heading northbound on I-71 was closed for over an hour, reopening at around 5:35 a.m.