COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The new downtown Hilton is delaying its opening as new staff members are trained.

The Hilton Columbus Downtown is now aiming for an early September grand opening, after previously announcing an Aug. 29 opening. General Manager Christian Coffin cited nailing down final details and staff training for the delay.

“We are currently projecting an early September opening as we complete the finishing touches of the new space and training of our team that allows us to deliver on that promise in a safe, high-quality way that guests have grown to expect from any Hilton property,” said Coffin.

Coffin previously told NBC4 that the Hilton was aiming to open in August, ahead of Ohio State’s season opener against Notre Dame, with about 400 to 500 people working daily to get the space ready.

“Our incredible, dedicated team continues to work day and night to ensure that this will be the best hotel in the city and state once our doors open in the coming weeks,” said Coffin.

At 402 N. High St., the expansion tower of the Hilton Columbus Downtown sits in a cross-section of the city’s busiest neighborhoods on any given weekend: Downtown, Short North and Arena District. It also sits across the street from the original Hilton Columbus Downtown that opened a decade ago. The two will be connected by a sky bridge.

The new hotel is the tallest addition in Columbus in 15 years and will include several restaurants, bars, and more than 460 guest rooms, bringing the hotel’s total to 1,000 rooms.