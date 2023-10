COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has been taken to a local hospital after a stabbing in downtown Columbus.

Authorities responded to the intersection of North High Street and West Nationwide Boulevard at 4:25 p.m. on Friday after getting a report of a person stabbed, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One person was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Police have not shared details on a possible suspect as of 5 p.m.