DISCLAIMER: Some might find this video disturbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A video of the shooting at a Downtown parking garage has been released from a camera in the garage. You can watch the video in the player above.

The video shows the altercation in the parking garage where two people were injured on Monday at approximately 9:40 a.m.

Chief Deputy Rick Minerd with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said that at least one shot was fired and that one male and a female were taken to Grant Medical Center.

The female victim, Sheena Doumbouya, was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and the male was taken in critical condition.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has asked the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation to look into this as a shooting involving an officer.