COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus will welcome a new music venue as the city’s arts association has announced plans to transform a Downtown church building.

The new music hall and venue will be constructed in the building that used to be home to the Central Presbyterian Church at 132 S. Third St. The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA), a nonprofit organization, purchased the building in 2012.

President and CEO Chad Whittington said CAPA has had big plans for the building for years.

“Even back then, we realized that this would make a great space for a music hall,” Whittington said. “It’s a gathering space just like our theaters are and so it was going to be a great transition for that.”

The main church building will stay intact, but a portion that had been added on will be removed during construction. Flexibility will be a major plus for the building, with it having the capabilities for standing-room-only shows, a dance floor and other offerings that other CAPA venues may not have.

The sanctuary of Central Presbyterian Church, which will be home to a new CAPA music venue. (NBC4 Photo/Steve Wainfor)

The addition of this music venue couldn’t come sooner, Whittington said.

“[We] realized with the growth here in Columbus, it was time,” Whittington said. “We needed this venue, our theaters are full.”

One way that the venue will be different from other spots is the type of musical acts that it will host. Jason Gay of CAPA said the location will prioritize local up-and-coming bands.

“We have a lot of great bands that originate from Columbus,” Gay said. “They play the clubs here in Columbus, standing-room clubs that are sort of bar in their atmosphere. We would like this to be a stepping stone venue for them.”

Gay said bands that may be playing at local venues in front of crowds of as many as 200 people will now have the opportunity to play for up to 500 spectators.

“We see this as a venue that can support our local music scene,” Gay said.

In addition to hosting musical events, the venue will host community activities such as weddings, corporate events and possibly even craft fairs. Whittington referred to the venue as a “community center.”

The venue will feature two bars, with one featuring food that is to be determined and the other offering a rooftop experience.

The total cost of the project is expected to be $14 million. CAPA is still fundraising to reach that amount, and Whittington said that progress is about halfway there. He said that he expects the city, local foundations and corporations to help with funding on the project.

“It’s a project that it’s going to take everybody to help make it happen,” Whittington said.

CAPA hopes to start work on the venue’s construction later this summer, but Whittington said that the timeline will be contingent on raising the required funds. The nonprofit is hoping to open the venue by 2026.

A name for the venue has yet to be selected, as CAPA is leaving it open as a sponsorship opportunity.

Gay said that he would like the venue to be a community gathering place.

“Churches were the original gathering places in our communities, so it’s a natural transition to go to an entertainment venue as a gathering place for this neighborhood,” Gay said.