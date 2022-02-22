COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A downed powerline has closed a busy Clintonville intersection Tuesday afternoon.
Columbus police said a pole fire has closed the intersection of North High Street and North Broadway while the line is repaired.
by: Daniel Griffin
Posted:
Updated:
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A downed powerline has closed a busy Clintonville intersection Tuesday afternoon.
Columbus police said a pole fire has closed the intersection of North High Street and North Broadway while the line is repaired.
Power line down at intersection of North High Street and North Broadway