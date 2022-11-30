Police are responding to a shooting on the 2100 block of Middlehurst Drive. (Eric Halperin/NBC4)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child was one of two people shot in northeast Columbus Wednesday evening.

According to dispatchers, Columbus police responded to a shooting at 4:49 p.m. on the 2100 block of Middlehurst Drive in the Woodland Holt neighborhood. The child, whose age remains unknown, was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in serious but not life-threatening condition.

Police on the scene said the child has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Dispatchers said another person shot in the incident walked into Ohio State University East Hospital with a gunshot wound shortly after the call. That person is in stable condition, police said.

Police did not have any suspect information or further details on the victims.

This is a developing story and will be updated when information becomes available.