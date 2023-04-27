COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man is facing several murder charges after a shooting tied to an alleged drug deal killed two people on the east side of Columbus last week.

Cayon Drake, 18, has been charged in Franklin County Common Pleas Court with two counts of aggravated murder and three counts of murder after an alleged drug deal turned violent, court documents show. The suspect is also facing counts of aggravated robbery, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on a prohibited premise and improper handling of a firearm.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of E. 10th Avenue at about 8:50 p.m. on April 18 and found 19-year-old Antoine Moss Jr. and 16-year-old Jeremy Heglar suffering from gunshot wounds. Moss Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:58 p.m. while Heglar later died at Grant Medical Center at 9:52 p.m.

Heglar and his girlfriend arrived to the home on the scene to meet Moss and Drake for drugs, court records show. Moss and Drake then got into the back seat of Heglar’s car, pulling out handguns and shooting Heglar. Then, Hegler returned fire and killed Moss while shooting Drake in the arm. Drake ran from the car, shooting it several more times before running away.

The suspect was also charged with two counts of murder in Franklin County Municipal Court on April 20, where a judge issued two $500,000 bonds for each murder, totaling $1 million. A preliminary trial was scheduled for April 28.

Drake will arraigned in Franklin County Common Pleas court on Monday.